WCSO NEEDS PUBLIC ‘S HELP IN LOCATING MISSING TEEN

on 01/18/2017 |
MISSING

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Hailey “Kai”  Groark, 17 year old female missing from Warren County, Kentucky was last seen at Wendy’s on Russellville  Road (her place of employment) last night at approximately 6:30 PM.

According to family, Groark is driving a 1996 Gray Nissan Maxima and was last seen wearing a maroon Wendy’s uniform shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Groark has a nose ring, gauged ear lobes, and a tongue piercing. If anyone has information as to  Groark’s whereabouts, please contact WCSO immediately at 270-842-1633.

