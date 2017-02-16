WCSO NEEDS PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING MISSING TEEN





Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing juvenile, Hannah Schutt, 16 years old of Bowling Green after her parents reported her missing 2/6/17.

Schutt was initially reported as a runaway, who has runaway from home previously. However, authorities have reason to believe that Schutt may be in danger due to leaving home without her necessary prescription medications. Authorities believe she may be in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. Schutt is approximately 5’06, 120 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes.

Detectives have been working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and are following up leads in this investigation. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Schutt are urged to contact WCSO at 270-842-1633.