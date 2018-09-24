WEATHER AFFECTING ROAD WORK ON I-65

on 09/24/2018 |

Traffic Advisory – I65 in Hardin County

UPDATE – Monday, September 24th: Due to weather conditions from this weekend, the Southbound I65 Exit 91 closure will be extended through Friday, September 28th.

Additionally, contract work will require closing the Westbound Western Kentucky Parkway ramp to Southbound I65 on Tuesday, September 25th at 9am for milling and paving operations to take place. It will reopen by Wednesday afternoon, September 26th. Motorists wishing to travel in this direction should continue Westbound on Western Kentucky Parkway to the Ring Road Exit and backtrack east on the parkway to access Southbound I65.