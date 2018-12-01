WEATHER RELATED CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 12 AND SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Soup Kitchen closed Friday and this Monday
Peoples Bank Closing at 3pm today
Mammoth Cave National Park closed and all roads in that area.
Mary Wood Weldon Library
Glasgow City Bus
South Central Kentucky Cultural Center
Dr. Mark Kuzma Office
Citizens First Bank all locations closing at Noon today and will be close on Saturday
No KSP Driver’s Test or written test
Dave’s Transport- Critical Care only
Glasgow Restore closed
Driftwood Restaurant at Barren River State Park closed today
U-Turn Court Monitoring Closed
Community Relief closed
Barren County Retired Teachers Meeting cancelled
Glasgow High School Basketball Homecoming Game cancelled tonight
Southgate Plaza Drop-Off Recycling on Saturday may be closed Saturday or the schedule altered. For more information call the landfill at 678-4302.
