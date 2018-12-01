WEATHER RELATED CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 12 AND SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

on 01/12/2018 |

Soup Kitchen closed Friday and this Monday

Peoples Bank Closing at 3pm today

Mammoth Cave National Park closed and all roads in that area.

Mary Wood Weldon Library

Glasgow City Bus

South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

Dr. Mark Kuzma Office

Citizens First Bank all locations closing at Noon today and will be close on Saturday

No KSP Driver’s Test or written test

Dave’s Transport- Critical Care only

Glasgow Restore closed

Driftwood Restaurant at Barren River State Park closed today

U-Turn Court Monitoring Closed

Community Relief closed

Barren County Retired Teachers Meeting cancelled

Glasgow High School Basketball Homecoming Game cancelled tonight

Southgate Plaza Drop-Off Recycling on Saturday may be closed Saturday or the schedule altered. For more information call the landfill at 678-4302.