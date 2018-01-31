WEDNESDAY’S SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON

on 01/31/2018 |

This morning, if you looked at the western sky, you would have seen the the Super Blood Blue Blood Moon. While not rare as a single occurrence, the Super Blood Blue Blood Moon happens when there is a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a super moon.

A full moon happens once a month when we see the entire half of the moon that is illuminated by the sun. The moon’s orbit is at a slight tilt compared to the Earth’s, meaning that twice a month the two orbits will align exactly. If this alignment happens during a full moon, you will have a lunar eclipse. The moon appears red during an eclipse due to a process called Rayleigh scattering, in which the gas molecules of the Earth’s atmosphere scatter bluewavelengths of light from the sun, while the redder wavelengths pass straight through.

This is why we have blue skies and red sunrises and sunsets. When the sun is high in the sky, red light passes straight through to the ground while blue light is scattered in every direction, making it more likely to hit your eye when you look around. During a sunset, the angle of the sun is lower in the sky and that red light instead passes directly into your eyes while the blue light is scattered away from your line of sight. Since this is the second full moon of the month, it is considered a blue moon. Finally, this morning’s moon was also a supermoon. The moon’s orbit is not perfectly circular, meaning its distance from Earth varies as it goes through one cycle. The closest point in its orbit is called the perigee. A full moon that happens near perigee is called a supermoon by some. Its proximity makes it seem a little bit bigger and brighter than usual, but that’s the extent of its effects on Earth. The distinction is usually hard to notice unless you’re looking at two pictures side by side.

Information from PBS.com