BRAWA CELEBRATES “WEEK FOR THE ANIMALS”



This is the state’s 9th annual “Week For The Animals” and BRAWA has a unique way you can celebrate!

Not long after entering the shelter as owner surrender, a female dog gave birth to five blue heeler puppies that are now around four weeks old. These perfect little puppies are only missing one thing.a name. From catchy, to funny to unique, you can come by the shelter, check out the five and pick the names you think fit them best.

Connie Greer who works at BRAWA says you can enter through the end of this week:



Connie Greer - Puppy Naming

The only rules are that you must submit five names and they all must begin with the same letter.

Executive Director Jamie Ray says when it comes to numbers, the shelter is about to reach capacity. When asked if spaying and neutering really makes a difference:



Jamie Ray - Does it make a difference?

What if you’re not the best at thinking up names, there are a lot of other ways you can help BRAWA. From monetary donations, to cleaning supplies like bleach and paper towels to volunteering and Greer says the shelter always welcomes volunteers:



Connie Greer - Other ways to help.

While there are rules in place when people drop off or surrender animals, those rules are often ignored. When it comes down to saving an animal from neglect or abuse, health and safety take precedent over county lines.

Be sure to check out BRAWA on facebook and you can go by the shelter and drop off your name entries through the end of the week. To see a picture of these puppies you can go online to wcluradio.com or check out our facebook page.