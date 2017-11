WEEKEND ACCIDENT LEADS TO MAJOR POWER OUTAGE AND ONE ARREST

on 11/27/2017 |

Vehicle crash leads to power outage and one arrest.

Saturday evening, 31 year old Josh Mangrum was traveling on West Main Street when he crashed into a utility pole, causing a major power outage. A passenger in Mangrum’s vehicle was transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS for treatment.

Mangrum was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment, DUI 4th or More Offense, Driving on A DUI Suspended License and Failure To Wear Seatbelt.