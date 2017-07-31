Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WEEKEND ARRESTS

on 07/31/2017 |

After being dispatched to Park Avenue, Officer Johnson found 26 year old James Johnson, of Glasgow, passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle, with what appeared to be a half smoked blunt in his lap.  James Johnson did regain consciousness and told police he was “alright” and, according to the citation, told police it was spice in the blunt and that there were drugs in his cigarette pack and a bag of spice in the glove box.  Johnson was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and DUI.

While Officer Jonathan Clark was executing a search warrant at a residence of Shalimar Drive, he was made aware that a man inside the home, 30 year old Christopher Maxey, of Glasgow, had an active warrant.  According to police, in the room where they found Maxey, a Tupperware bowl containing synthetic marijuana could be seen in plain view.  Maxey was charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

All individuals arrested were taken to and lodged in the  Barren County Detention Center.


Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

BEVERLY HARBISON
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
67°
Clear
Clear
Monday 07/31 10%
High 92° / Low 66°
Clear
Overcast
Tuesday 08/01 10%
High 87° / Low 66°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/02 60%
High 86° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.