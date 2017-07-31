WEEKEND ARRESTS

on 07/31/2017 |

After being dispatched to Park Avenue, Officer Johnson found 26 year old James Johnson, of Glasgow, passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle, with what appeared to be a half smoked blunt in his lap. James Johnson did regain consciousness and told police he was “alright” and, according to the citation, told police it was spice in the blunt and that there were drugs in his cigarette pack and a bag of spice in the glove box. Johnson was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and DUI.

While Officer Jonathan Clark was executing a search warrant at a residence of Shalimar Drive, he was made aware that a man inside the home, 30 year old Christopher Maxey, of Glasgow, had an active warrant. According to police, in the room where they found Maxey, a Tupperware bowl containing synthetic marijuana could be seen in plain view. Maxey was charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

All individuals arrested were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.



