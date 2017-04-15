WEEKLY TV SHOW FOR KENTUCKY FILMS IN GLASGOW

Kentucky Born . . . Kentucky Bred, a new weekly TV show, will air on RFD-TV this fall.

Features Action, Cooking and Entertainment

segments by host and creator, Judy Blair.

The Entertainment segment, being filmed at the Plaza Theatre on

Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25,

features 25 bands and artists from all areas of Kentucky performing

Bluegrass, country and gospel music. Amazing artists live in Kentucky!

This program will bring them into your living rooms each week the fall!

The cooking segment features great ordinary and extraordinary cooks from all over KY.

It may be in a home kitchen, over a campfire or in a kitchen of a State Resort Park in Kentucky.

Wherever we are, we will be bringing you great food recipes.

Judy will travel all over Kentucky to find the best in action adventure,

from caves, horseback trails, zip lining, canoeing, and much more!

Watch RFD-TV this fall!

Be in the Audience to enjoy the filming of this program!

Tickets $10.00 per session 9:00AM-12:00PM or 1:00PM to 6:00PM.

Discount available for all day $15.00

Bulk Discount Tickets available by contacting the Plaza Box Office at 270-361-2101.