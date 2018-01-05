on 05/01/2018 |

Welby Eugene Groce, 91, of Glasgow and a former resident of Buffalo Grove, IL, died Monday, April 30, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Cumberland County, KY, he was the son of the late J. B. and Ruby Lucille Coop Groce. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise Arterburn Groce.

Mr. Groce was a U. S. Army veteran of WWII and was retired from the public-school system in Illinois. He attended the Hanging Fork Baptist Church at Finney.

Survivors include 2 sons, James Thomas Groce and wife Dee of Crystal Lake, IL and Brien Keith Groce and wife Meg of Lenoir City, TN; 3 grandchildren Anthony, Emily and Nicole Groce and his special friend and companion, Jean Bastin of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, May 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Friday from 2pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.