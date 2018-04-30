Welby Groce, 91 of Glasgow died Monday at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.
WELBY GROCE
on 04/30/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
PHYLLIS DAVIS RALSTON04/30/2018 - 0 Comment
-
CHARLES WAYNE EATON04/30/2018 - 0 Comment
-
LARRY PHILLIP JOLLY04/30/2018 - 0 Comment
Weather Forecast
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
2
Tue 01
Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church
April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03
Derby Day Flea Market,
May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03
Chair Yoga Sessions
May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05
Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled
May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05
25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic
May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11
Build a Bed Event
May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11
Spring Craft Fair
May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12
Annual Garden and Potpourri Event
May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No Responses to “WELBY GROCE”