WELCOME HOME OLYMPIAN DANIEL WILLIAMS

on 07/06/2018 |

A welcome home celebration is scheduled for Sunday Afternoon as Daniel Williams will return from his historic participation in the Special Olympics in Seattle Washington.   Daniel won double gold medals in the Bowling competition this past week.  Daniel will arrive at 1:45 Sunday at the Cave City Convention Center where he will be greeted by friends and family, as well as a police escort for a celebration in downtown Glasgow at 2 pm.  Make your plans to come and celebrate, as Daniel is the first person from Barren County to be selected by the Special Olympics Committee to participate in the National Special Olympics in Seattle.

