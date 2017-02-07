Wendell Humphrey, age 76, of Center, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017, at T. J. Samson ER as a result of an automobile accident near Hiseville. He was a retired employee of LG&E and a member of Allen’s Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee & Viola Trent Humphrey, two brothers, Dale Humphrey and Jimmy Humphrey, and one sister, Joyce Pennington.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Mills Humphrey, of Center; one son, Bryan Humphrey and wife, Peggy, of Summer Shade; two step-grandsons, Josh Shaw (Tiffany) and Shawn Shaw (Cassandra); one step-great-grandson, Waylon Shaw; his canine buddy, Porky, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday.