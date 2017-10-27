Logo


WENDELL LEROY JOHNSON

on 10/27/2017

Wendell Leroy Johnson, 75, of Glasgow (Lamb), died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born at Lamb, KY, he was the son of the late Wendell and Claudia Nelle Atkinson Johnson.

Leroy was a teacher and administrator for Barren County Schools.  He began his teaching career as a student teacher and then a teacher at Temple Hill School until the opening of Barren County High School.  At BCHS, he taught social studies before becoming the assistant principal.  He served in this position until retirement in 1991.  He was also the golf coach and an assistant girls basketball coach.  Leroy was an avid golfer and loved to paint as a hobby.  He was a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church and a member of H. B. Grant Masonic Lodge at Etoile.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Landrum Johnson; 1 son Brad Johnson (Jodi) of Bee Spring; 2 daughters, Leigh Anne Walling (Jerry) of Spring Hill, TN and Erika DeVore (Jonathan) of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren, Peyton, Ty, Camdyn, Brody and Brayden Johnson; Karsyn, Kassidy and Korben Walling and Avery and Adalynn DeVore.  He is also survived by his sister, Becky Strode (Wayne) of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 29th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Fountain Run Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 3pm Saturday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to:Barren Co. Alumni Associate/Educational Foundation, Inc. 507 Trojan Trail Glasgow, KY 42141

