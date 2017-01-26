Mr. Wendell Newman Jarvis, age 93, of Burkesville, Kentucky, widower of Mae Riddle Jarvis, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his daughter, Kay Jarvis Johar of Chesterfield, Missouri and special niece, Jennifer Murley Thompson of Lexington, Kentucky. Three grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Highway Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017 until the funeral hour on Monday.

Flowers are appreciated, or if you so desire, contributions may be made to the Highway Cemetery in his memory. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.