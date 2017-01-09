Wendell Omer Jackson Jr., 38 of Scottsville, KY passed away at his home, on Saturday, January 7, 2017. He was born in Glasgow, the son of Deborah Payne Etherton and step father David Wayne Etherton of Ft, Run, KY. and Wendell O. Jackson of Glasgow who survives. He was a self-employed mechanic, welder and fabricator.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a son Cody A. Jackson and a daughter Randi Jo Jackson both of Ft. Run, KY; sister Jamie D. Britt of Glasgow; niece Alyssa Paige Britt of Glasgow; aunts and uncles, Rachel Jackson (David Lee), Dennis Jackson (Rebecca), Bobby Hawks all of Glasgow, Jeanne Edge (Wayne), Larry Gainy (Linda) of Jacksonville, FL and Michael Gainy of Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ella Mae Onellion Gainy and Randolph Payne; His paternal grandparents Madie Rae Jackson and Omer Lee Jackson; 2 uncles George C. Jackson and Ronnie J. Jackson

Graveside services will be 2:00pm Tuesday January 10. 2017 at the Henderson Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00am A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.