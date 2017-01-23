Wendy Jean Tooley McClendon, 58, of Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born May 11, 1958 in Tompkinsville to Panquita Shirley Tooley and the late Marshall Tooley. She was a homemaker and a member of Milltown Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on April 7, 1992 to Robert McClendon who preceded her in death on February 5, 2013.

She is survived by her mother: Panguita Tooley Kirk, step father: George Kirk of Tompkinsville, one son: Isshondrea “Shawn” C. Shirley and wife Kim of Nicholasville, three brothers: Marshall Dan Tooley, Danny Lewis Tooley and Mickey Tooley all of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Stephanie Tooley of Tompkinsville and Sherri Tooley of Moss, three grandchildren:Salina Adams of Indianapolis, Maryan Abdul-Rauf and Muhammed Abdul-Rauf of Xenia, OH.

In addition to her father and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: James Emerson Tooley and Mark Tooley and one sister: Mary Geneva Hamilton.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 28 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with cremation to follow.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Saturday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.