Wendy Stinson Weaver 52, of Scottsville, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY

She was born November 5, 1964 in Scottsville, KY to the late Bobby Ray Stinson and Carolyn Carter Stinson. She was united in marriage May of 1993 to John L. Weaver who survives.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three sons: Matthew L. Stephens, Michael Lee Stephens, Bo Stephens and wife Melissa, two daughters Nikki Gaines and husband Phillip, and Randi Riddle all of Scottsville, KY

Two brothers Bobby Jo Stinson, and Darrell Stinson of Scottsville, KY. One Sister Linda Stinson Fine of Sevierville, TN and six grandchildren also survives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister Cindy Johnson.

Funeral Services will be conducted 4:00PM Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Powerhouse Pentecostal Church in Scottsville, KY.

Private burial will take place at Walker’s Chapel Methodist Church cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held at Powerhouse Pentecostal Church 1:00 PM- 9:00 PM Thursday January 5, 2017 and after 1:00PM Friday, January 6, 2017 until time of funeral