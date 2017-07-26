Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Wes Royse Talks w/ Kent Bulle After The Open

on 07/26/2017 |

Watch below:

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

COLEEN HAMILTON
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:37 PM CDT on July 26, 2017
Expires:
11:00 PM CDT on July 26, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 07/26 40%
High 97° / Low 74°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 07/27 40%
High 89° / Low 73°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 07/28 80%
High 83° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.