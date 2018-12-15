Logo


WESLEY CAPE OF CAVE CITY ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL ABUSE AND SODOMY OF JUVENILE

on 12/15/2018 |

On December 13th 2018, the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of an alleged sexual abuse involving a female juvenile and Wesley Cape of Cave City. Upon further investigation, Cape was arrested and
charged with Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Sodomy 3rd degree. The investigation was conducted by Cave City Police Department Detective Garth Avery. Detective Avery was assisted in the investigation by Chief Terrill
Riley, Sgt. Dave Houchens, and Barren County Social Services. Cape was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

