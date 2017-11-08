Logo


WESLEY CARL ENNIS

on 08/11/2017

Wesley Carl Ennis age 64 of Summer Shade passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was the son of the late Raymon and Susie Mae Byrd Ennis. Wesley was a farmer and member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Fields Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Saturday until service time.

Wesley is survived by his wife Patricia Rhinehart Ennis of Summer Shade. Three sons. Carl Ennis of Bonayre, KY. Steve Ennis of Glasgow and Larry Ennis of Edmonton. Three brothers. Jimmy and Wendell Ennis of Edmonton and Dalton Ennis of Knob Lick. Three sisters. Gail Hayes of Horse Cave, Ellen Bowles of Edmonton and Donna Jewell of Horse Cave. Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Wayne and Donald Ray Ennis and one sister Janice Young.

