WEST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ONE OF FEW TO SEE GAS PRICES DIP

West Central KY One of Few to See Gas Prices Dip

West Central Kentucky motorists will have a few more Jefferson head nickels in their pocket this week as gas prices decreased five cents to $2.115 per gallon, still remaining far below the national average, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

National gas prices have increased fractions of a penny to reach today’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline, which is $2.28 per gallon. Today’s average is the same as one week ago, five cents less compared to one month ago and 56 cents more than the same date last year. Prices continue to remain flat due to lower driving demand and an oversupplied market as a result of increased U.S. production. As refinery maintenance season begins and driving demand increases, we could expect to see some of the gasoline supply in the U.S. soaked up.

At this time U.S. oil production is up and so are crude oil inventories so retail

prices have remained fairly steady. This could all change if OPEC maintains its high

level of compliance and refinery maintenance season eats into U.S. supply as driving

demand increases.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest area average of $2.00. Smiths Grove and Brownsville are next at $2.09 and Cave City and Edmonton are both at $2.15. Tompkinsville and Horse Cave are a penny higher at $2.16, Glasgow is at $2.22 and Munfordville is at an average of $2.23. Scottsville comes in with the highest area average of $2.25 for one gallon of regular unleade