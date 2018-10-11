Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY CLOSING DORM TO REMOVE MOLD

on 11/10/2018 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky University officials are closing a dorm and moving almost 350 students to other residence halls after finding mold in Minton Hall.
University spokesman Bob Skipper told news outlets on Thursday that the building will close on Monday so that an outside contractor can remove and replace contaminated ceiling tiles. He said officials plan to reopen the building in January.
Students were notified Wednesday evening they would have to move and were told the university would provide assistance for the relocation.
Skipper said the mold was found while crews were cleaning the building. He said it is not toxic black mold, but it could cause problems for someone allergic to it.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY CLOSING DORM TO REMOVE MOLD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUSTIN BEATY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 11/10 0%
High 39° / Low 20°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/11 20%
High 51° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Monday 11/12 90%
High 46° / Low 29°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.