WHAT ALL GOES INTO SLOW-PLOWING GLASGOW’S ROADS?

01/13/2018

With the excitement – and dread for some – of possible winter weather the next couples of months and this week we are re-posting our snow blog. Although road conditions can get hazardous with inclement weather, the City of Glasgow Public Works Department will be working hard to clear and de-ice our streets in order to keep the City up and running.

There are many factors that play into how and why our streets get plowed. Plowing will only begin when snowfall begins. There are 120 miles of City streets broken up into 3 zones that are maintained by our Crews. These roads are broken down into A, B, and C routes. “A” routes consist of roads traveled most often by emergency services, school routes and major thoroughfares. These roads are required to be cleared first. Often times, neighborhoods and especially cul-de-sacs are “C” routes which are cleared last.

When large scale snow events happen, crews begin working in 8 hour shifts 24 hours a day. The City has 3 large trucks and 2 small trucks for plowing. The crew rotation is continued 24 hours per day until the event is over and streets are in good condition.

The City has approximately 300 tons of deicer that is designed to last throughout a winter season. In addition, there is salt brine in stock. Salt brine is applied to the streets prior to a snow event which helps keep the snow from adhering to the asphalt and aids in the plowing process. Deicer (rock salt with magnesium chloride) is also used to aide in the melting of ice and snow. The average snowfall for Glasgow is 9 inches per year and deicer and salt brine is purchased based off those averages.

Three separate weather forecasts are monitored during the winter months and the Operations Division of the Public Works Department heads out into the elements when light to moderate snowfall or ice is predicted. All Operations personnel are subject to recall 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, year round, including holidays, in order to keep the roadways safe for the residents of Glasgow.

Please also remember that City crews clear only City streets. It is not uncommon to see a City/County/State truck out on the roads without their plows down. These vehicles must travel through each other’s roads in order to get to the appropriate streets. All agencies do their best to work together during major events for the safety of our residents.

