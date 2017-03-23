WHAT STARTED AS A BRUSH FIRE ENDED WITH THE GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 3:21pm to 300 Temple Trace Road on a call from the homeowner stating that he had a building and woods on fire. On arrival firefighters found that the building was already on the ground and a 16’ trailer and woods were also on fire. It took about 10 minutes to knock the fire down, and then crews worked on putting out hot spots. The storage building is owned by Roger Davis and in talking to the owner he stated that he had set some brush on fire and went in the house for a little while, and then he heard what he thought were gun shots so went he went back out to find that the fire had spread and was setting the storage building on fire and seeing that he could not put it out he called the fire dept. There were several items in the building and they were all destroyed, and the trailer suffered damage to the tires. There were no injuries reported and firefighters were on the scene around 30 minutes.