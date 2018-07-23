Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WHEN IT COMES TO YIELD CURVES, FED PRESIDENT SAYS TO “RESPECT THE SIGNAL”

on 07/23/2018 |

The Federal Reserve System was created by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.   The act ultimately established a new central bank, intended to serve as a formal lender to banks in times of crisis-panics where depositors tried to withdraw their money faster than a normal fractional-reserve-based bank could pay it out.

The Chamber of Commerce welcomed the President and CEO of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank at Friday’s Quarterly Breakfast, James Bullard.  Bullard has served in this position since April of 2008.  He directs the activities of the bank’s head office in St. Louis as well as its three branches in Little Rock, Louisville and Memphis.

Yield curves were a big topic on Friday, and unless you’re an economist, the terminology of finance is enough to get anyone bogged down.  Basically a yield curve shows the interest rates across different contract lengths (2 month, 2 year, 20 year, etc. …) for a similar debt contract. The curve shows the relation between the interest rate, or the cost to borrow money, and the time tomaturity, known as the “term”, of the debt for a given borrower in a given currency.   Yield curves have historically been a good indicator of a recession.  It has been commonly believed that when a yield curve flattens out, a recession is coming.  Bullard spoke to that point

      James Bullard

Bullard ,President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis, speaks at the Chamber’s Quarterly Breakfast

During his comments at the breakfast, Bullard spoke to his support of free trade.  Free trade refers to international trade that is left to its natural course without tariffs, quotas, or other restrictions

The “race to the bottom” effect is characterized by a progressive lowering or deterioration of standards, especially (in business contexts) as a result of the pressure of competition.  For example, if one country can make a widget for $10, another can then offer to make it for $9 and guarantee low worker wages.  A third country can them come in and offer an even lower cost of production, the same low worker wages and then guarantee no worker benefits.  A fourth company can then come in, give a lower cost of production, offer all the same things as the other countries and they can promise more lax environmental standards.  If this trend continues, ultimately it is like a “race to the bottom”; leaving a situation where the workers live in poverty, have no power, not to mention the harm to the environment.  WCLU News asked Bullard if there was a way to have free trade, but prevent the “race to the bottom”:

      James Bullard

Bullard ,President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis, speaks at the Chamber’s Quarterly Breakfast

Bullard was in Glasgow to celebrate the expansion, and new construction of The People’s Bank, along with bank President and CEO Terry Bunnell,

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WHEN IT COMES TO YIELD CURVES, FED PRESIDENT SAYS TO “RESPECT THE SIGNAL””

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

GRANT TITTLE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/23 20%
High 80° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/24 20%
High 83° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 86° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.