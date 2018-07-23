WHEN IT COMES TO YIELD CURVES, FED PRESIDENT SAYS TO “RESPECT THE SIGNAL”

on 07/23/2018 |

The Federal Reserve System was created by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. The act ultimately established a new central bank, intended to serve as a formal lender to banks in times of crisis-panics where depositors tried to withdraw their money faster than a normal fractional-reserve-based bank could pay it out.

The Chamber of Commerce welcomed the President and CEO of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank at Friday’s Quarterly Breakfast, James Bullard. Bullard has served in this position since April of 2008. He directs the activities of the bank’s head office in St. Louis as well as its three branches in Little Rock, Louisville and Memphis.

Yield curves were a big topic on Friday, and unless you’re an economist, the terminology of finance is enough to get anyone bogged down. Basically a yield curve shows the interest rates across different contract lengths (2 month, 2 year, 20 year, etc. …) for a similar debt contract. The curve shows the relation between the interest rate, or the cost to borrow money, and the time tomaturity, known as the “term”, of the debt for a given borrower in a given currency. Yield curves have historically been a good indicator of a recession. It has been commonly believed that when a yield curve flattens out, a recession is coming. Bullard spoke to that point

During his comments at the breakfast, Bullard spoke to his support of free trade. Free trade refers to international trade that is left to its natural course without tariffs, quotas, or other restrictions

The “race to the bottom” effect is characterized by a progressive lowering or deterioration of standards, especially (in business contexts) as a result of the pressure of competition. For example, if one country can make a widget for $10, another can then offer to make it for $9 and guarantee low worker wages. A third country can them come in and offer an even lower cost of production, the same low worker wages and then guarantee no worker benefits. A fourth company can then come in, give a lower cost of production, offer all the same things as the other countries and they can promise more lax environmental standards. If this trend continues, ultimately it is like a “race to the bottom”; leaving a situation where the workers live in poverty, have no power, not to mention the harm to the environment. WCLU News asked Bullard if there was a way to have free trade, but prevent the “race to the bottom”:

Bullard was in Glasgow to celebrate the expansion, and new construction of The People’s Bank, along with bank President and CEO Terry Bunnell,