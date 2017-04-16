WIDENING PROJECT UNDERWAY IN HARDIN COUNTY

Preliminary work on a project to widen a section of KY 313 in Hardin County is underway. Right of way was purchased decades ago with the original design of the road in anticipation of an eventual expansion. According to recent traffic counts, volume on the section of KY 313 between Mile Points 11 and 14.5, which also carries KY 361 (Patriot Parkway to Bullion Boulevard) has increased significantly since the opening of KY 361 and now supports a multi-lane configuration.

Motorists will notice survey and utility crews in the vicinity over the next few weeks and should be aware of worker activity along shoulders and right of way.

The project will be completed with funds remaining under BRAC Bonding. Plans are not finalized and no timetable for construction is set. The KY 313 widening concept is among a handful of other projects under consideration which qualify to be built with BRAC funds. With right of way already purchased and minimal utility impacts, this project is ideal for efficient implementation.