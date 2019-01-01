Logo


WILDCATS WIN THE CITRUS BOWL

on 01/01/2019 |

 The Kentucky Wildcats have accomplished the first 10-win season in more than four decades by defeating Penn State 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl.Defense and special teams carried the Wildcats for most of the game, as Kentucky was able to take advantage of a botched Penn State fake punt to open the scoring with a field goal. That was followed by a Kentucky punt return touchdown to give Kentucky an early 10-0 lead.

Hear the game discussed play by play with Matt Jones and crew on KSR Wednesday morning at 9 am on WCLU 103.1 FM and 1490 AM

