WILDCATS WIN THE CITRUS BOWL

The Kentucky Wildcats have accomplished the first 10-win season in more than four decades by defeating Penn State 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl.Defense and special teams carried the Wildcats for most of the game, as Kentucky was able to take advantage of a botched Penn State fake punt to open the scoring with a field goal. That was followed by a Kentucky punt return touchdown to give Kentucky an early 10-0 lead.

