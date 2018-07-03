on 03/07/2018 |

Wilford Waymon “Buster” Ballard, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 6th, while in the company of family members, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Buster was born in Willow Shade, KY on March 15, 1937, a son of the late Anna Elizabeth (Shaw) and Albert Richard Ballard. He was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. Buster was retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 30 years. He never missed a day of work during that time.

Buster is survived by four daughters, Shelia Wyrick (Jeff), of Greenwood, IN; Sherry Cox (Randy Kinglen), of Greenfield, IN; Tammy Burris (Richard), of Greenwood, IN; Kim Ford (Jack), of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, Douglas Cox and Brandon Cox; and one great grandson, William Cox; a brother, Randall Ballard, of Glasgow, KY .

Other than his wife and parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Charlie, Truman, Edd, and Harlie Ballard; and three sisters, Hazel Page, Dimple Jefferson, and Brenda Clarkson. On December 6, 1959, he married Edith Vernell (Page) in Celina, TN. Vernell preceded him in death on April 23, 2015.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 9th, 2018 with Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation is Thursday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Donations are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.