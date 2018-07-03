Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILFORD WAYMON “BUSTER” BALLARD

on 03/07/2018 |

Wilford Waymon “Buster” Ballard, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 6th, while in the company of family members, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Buster was born in Willow Shade, KY on March 15, 1937, a son of the late Anna Elizabeth (Shaw) and Albert Richard Ballard. He was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. Buster was retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 30 years. He never missed a day of work during that time.

Buster is survived by four daughters, Shelia Wyrick (Jeff), of Greenwood, IN; Sherry Cox (Randy Kinglen), of Greenfield, IN; Tammy Burris (Richard), of Greenwood, IN; Kim Ford (Jack), of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, Douglas Cox and Brandon Cox; and one great grandson, William Cox; a brother, Randall Ballard, of Glasgow, KY .

Other than his wife and parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Charlie, Truman, Edd, and Harlie Ballard; and three sisters, Hazel Page, Dimple Jefferson, and Brenda Clarkson. On December 6, 1959, he married Edith Vernell (Page) in Celina, TN. Vernell preceded him in death on April 23, 2015.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 9th, 2018 with Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation is Thursday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Donations are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILFORD WAYMON “BUSTER” BALLARD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CRYSTAL JACKSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:17 PM CST on March 07, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on March 08, 2018
Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Chance of Snow
Wednesday 03/07 40%
High 44° / Low 29°
Chance of Snow
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/08 0%
High 40° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 03/09 70%
High 48° / Low 38°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Wed 07

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Wed 07

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 08

Color Me Calm

March 8 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.