WILL RONNIE CHILDRESS

on 03/23/2018 |

Will Ronnie Childress, 64, of Glasgow, died Thursday March 22, 2018 at the U of L hospital in Louisville. He was born in Atmore, AL the son of the late Will Henry Childress and Charlotte Clark Childress. Mr. Childress retired from Sun Tec hydraulic pump factory in Glasgow.

Survivors include 4 sons, Joe David Childress (Misty), Will Ronnie Dewayne Childress (Angie), Charles Clifton Childress (Crystal) and Micheal Joe Jewell all of Glasgow; 1 brother Clifton H. Childress of Glasgow; 3 sisters Jeanie Christie, Betty Elmore and Karen Elmore all of Glasgow. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 1 son Rogers Paul Wilson; 2 brothers Tommy Eugene Childress and Gordon Wayne Childress.

The Childress family chose cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

