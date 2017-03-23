WILL SOUTHERN KENTUCKY BE THE BACKDROP FOR ANOTHER FILM?

To most people, southern Kentucky wouldn’t be the first place that comes to mind when you think about shooting films that is unless you’re Branscome Richmond. Richmond is an actor and producer and most recently was a large part of the reason that “An Uncommon Grace” the movie shot last year in and around Horse Cave, decided to pick this area as their location. Richmond stood before the Hart County Chamber yesterday and said that less than five days ago he spoke with a woman in her 20s about an upcoming film she was going to direct. Initially set in Savannah Georgia, the movie will now have the backdrop of:

The movie is about a young girl who, after finding herself the target of the school bully, decides to order and build a ‘mail order monster’ aka mom. Richmond says you can expect to see crews arriving in the area next month.