on 11/01/2018 |

Willa Dean McPherson, age 80, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at her residence. She was born on August 11, 1938 in Tompkinsville to the late Claude Wood and Turner Hale Wood. She was married to late Royce McPherson, who precedes her in death, for 62 years. Dean was employed at the Kentucky Country Day and attended the Lyndon Independent Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter: Sonya Tucker and husband Donnie of Louisville; one son: Stacy McPherson and wife Deanna of Louisville; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters: Reba Bowman of Greenwood, IN and Louise Dyer and Creola Grinestaff both of Tompkinsville; three brother-in laws: Roger, Robert, and Reggie McPherson all of Tompkinsville; and one sister- in- law: Phyllis Bennett of Illinois.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by one brother: Commodore Wood; and sisters Genoa Gammon, Alesa Maxey, and Clio Rush.

A graveside service will be conducted at Monroe Memorial Lawn in Tompkinsville on Saturday, November 3 at 12 PM CST. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Bro. Darrick Proffitt will officiate the funeral service. Visitation will be held at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM CTS.

Memorial contribution have been requested to the Alzheimer’s Association. These donations can be mailed to the Alzheimer’s Association or made at the funeral home office. Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th floor, New York, NY,10001