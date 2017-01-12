Willa Dean Pitchford, 90 of Bowling Green, KY, a native of Allen County, KY passed away Wednesday January 11, 2017 at her home in Bowling Green KY.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Blanche Welch. She was a graduate of Allen County High School, a homemaker, and a member of Three Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Jack N. Pitchford of Bowling Green, two sons: Philip Dean Pitchford and wife Betty of Kirtland, New Mexico, Robert Scott Pitchford and wife Chris of Deland Florida, two granddaughters: Jessica Seranski and husband Riggs and Kelsey Pitchford all of DeLand FL, two brothers, Blon and Don Welch of Allen County and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son: Neal Pitchford and two sisters: Roberta Myers, and Mildred Tabor.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 PM at the Strode Funeral Home Scottsville Chapel with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Allen County.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday January 14 and after 8:00 AM on Sunday, January 15 until time of funeral.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bethlehem Baptist Church or Hospice of Southern KY.