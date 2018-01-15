on 01/15/2018 |

Willa Dean Simmons Hix passed from life to eternal life on January 14, 2018. Dean was born in Scottsville, KY on October 1, 1934. The daughter of the late Ruby Lee Myers Simmons and Wilbert Eldon Simmons.

Dean is survived by her loving husband Donald Gene Hix to whom she was married 66 years. They had two daughters; Debra Kay Hix Barany, her husband Ralph and Donna Marie Hix Bewley, her husband Bryan. Five Grandchildren; Clint Williams, Nikki Williams Blessing (Allen), Jason Williams (Sharon), Drew Bewley and Anna Marie Bewley. Seven great-grandchildren also survive.

She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, and worked for most of her career as the secretary of the Allen County Vocational School. She loved to quilt, read, listen to gospel music and cook great meals for her family. She spent a lifetime taking care of Donald, spoiling her grandchildren and playing with her animals..

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, Donald Lee Simmons.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM Friday January 19, 2018 and after 7:30 AM January 20, 2018 until time of funeral service at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her last days. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and can be made at the funeral home.