Willard Gene Turner, 87, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Thursday, November 22nd, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Gene was born in Jeffery, KY on May 19, 1931, a son of the late Grace (Deweese) and William Fontice Turner.

Gene was a Dairy Farmer. He served in the Navy and was of Methodist faith.

In Celina, TN in 1955, he married Nadine Thomas Turner, who survives of Fountain Run, KY.

Gene is survived by a daughter, Janet Howard, and husband, George of Louisville, KY; a son, Stephen Turner, and wife, Tammy of Old Hickory, TN; four grandchildren, Melanie, Michelle, Jake and Gracie and two great grandchildren, Layla and Jaxton.

Gene is also survived by three sisters, Brenda Chaplin, of Tompkinsville, KY; Edna Jordan, of Tompkinsville, KY; Debbie Gray , of Glasgow, KY. and a brother, Charles Turner, of Freedom, KY.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, J.T. and Ronnie Turner.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 24th, with Stephen Turner and Richard Turner officiating.

Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M. -1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home