WILLIAM A “BILL” ALLEN (Updated)

on 01/23/2018 |

William A. “Bill” Allen, 96, of the Merry Oaks community of Barren County, died Monday, January 22, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  Bill was born at Merry Oaks, the son of the late Audrey E. and Allie Myers Allen.  He was a lifelong farmer at Merry Oaks and was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII serving over two years in the South Pacific.  He was a member of the Merry Oaks Methodist Church.

He is survived by a son, Neil Allen and wife Diane of Merry Oaks; 2 grandchildren Jimmy Allen and wife Kylee of Glasgow and Karen Wray and husband Troy of Chicago, IL; 1 great-grandchild AnnLee Allen; 1 sister Jean Pursley of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Fancis James Allen, 3 sisters Hilda Furlong, Dorothy Witty and Viola Allen and 2 brothers Rodney and Walter Allen.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 26th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm.

