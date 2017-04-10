on 10/04/2017 |

William A. “Bill Tom” Duvall, 86, of Lindseyville passed away at 12:27 PM Oct. 3, 2017 at Edmonson Care and Rehab Center.

The Edmonson County native was owner and operator of Bill’s Barber Shop for 45 years, a U.S. Marine veteran, and a member of Washington Meredith Lodge #355 F & AM.. He was a son of the late Tom Duvall and Mary McClure Duvall. He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Duvall; two brothers, Lester Duvall and Edmon Duvall; and five sisters, Naomi VanMeter, Estella Vincent, Irene Carroll, Nola Meredith and Dorothy Meredith.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Stewart Duvall; a son, Benny Duvall (Stephanie) of Brownsville; two granddaughters, Shayna Tyree (Jason) of Sweeden and Kailee Duvall of Brownsville; a step grandson, Austin Hogan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday, 9 AM-8PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.