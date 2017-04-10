Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM A “BILL TOM” DUVALL

on 10/04/2017 |

William A. “Bill Tom” Duvall, 86, of Lindseyville passed away at 12:27 PM Oct. 3, 2017 at Edmonson Care and Rehab Center.

The Edmonson County native was owner and operator of Bill’s Barber Shop for 45 years, a U.S. Marine veteran, and a member of Washington Meredith Lodge #355 F & AM.. He was a son of the late Tom Duvall and Mary McClure Duvall. He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Duvall; two brothers, Lester Duvall and Edmon Duvall; and five sisters, Naomi VanMeter, Estella Vincent, Irene Carroll, Nola Meredith and Dorothy Meredith.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Stewart Duvall; a son, Benny Duvall (Stephanie) of Brownsville; two granddaughters, Shayna Tyree (Jason) of Sweeden and Kailee Duvall of Brownsville; a step grandson, Austin Hogan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday, 9 AM-8PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM A “BILL TOM” DUVALL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JACOB DELK

Jacob Delk

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
72°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/04 10%
High 86° / Low 56°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 10/05 10%
High 83° / Low 58°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 10/06 10%
High 84° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.