William Abner

on 12/14/2017 |

William Abner, 79, of Glasgow, died Thursday December 14, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Metcalfe County, the son of the late William Abner and Bertha Albright. Mr. Abner worked for Richie Pharmaceutical for over 30 years.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Jane Muehlenbein (Bob) and Deborah Flora both of IN; 1 son, William “Bill” Abner, Jr. of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Larry Abner of VA and Lawrence Albright of Glasgow; in addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Clara Lorine Abner; 2 brothers Kenny and Roger Abner; 1 sister Gayle Albright.

The Abner family chose cremation and arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

