William “Bill” Atchley, 62 of Bonnieville passed away Friday at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late Shurley & Myrtle Barrett Atchley and was a self-employee machinist.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Kretschmer Atchley
Two sons Jospeh (Joey) Atchley of Mammoth Cave and Billy Atchley of Bonnieville
One brother Roger Atchley of Florida
One sister Lisa Kirkpatrick of Louisville
Public visitation with the family will be Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3-6pm at the Sego Funeral Home. The family chose cremation.
