William “Bill” Atchley

on 10/01/2017 |

William “Bill” Atchley, 62 of Bonnieville passed away Friday at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late Shurley & Myrtle Barrett Atchley and was a self-employee machinist.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Kretschmer Atchley

Two sons Jospeh (Joey) Atchley of Mammoth Cave and Billy Atchley of Bonnieville

One brother Roger Atchley of Florida

One sister Lisa Kirkpatrick of Louisville

Public visitation with the family will be Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3-6pm at the Sego Funeral Home. The family chose cremation.

