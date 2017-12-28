on 12/28/2017 |

William “Bill” Boards, 58 of Bowling Green passed Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was a son of Charles Boards and the late Helen Pillow Boards. He was a truck driver for various moving companies, he was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, and an avid WWE wrestling fan and sports fan.

His survivors include his father, Charles Boards; three children, Shanna Donan, William Donan, Michael Donan; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Gloria Boards, Alice Boards, Valorie Boards; one aunt, Myrtle Moore; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant View Baptist Church with burial in Plainview Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home.