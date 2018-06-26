Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM “BILL” GRAY

on 06/26/2018 |

William “Bill” Gray 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility.  He was a son of the late Elbert and Roselle Mosley Gray.

He is survived by his wife: Suzane Lawrence Gray; two daughters: Karyn Hill and Robyn Gray; one son: Bryan Gray; four step-daughters: Laura Workman, Nancy Bormann, Lisa Bolinger, Michelle Lane; eleven grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his step-son: Michael Workman and his step-grandson: Josh Bormann

The family will have a private memorial service and the cremains will be buried in Iuka, Mississippi with his parents.  Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM “BILL” GRAY”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 1st.

 


Person of the Day

WILLIE “BILLIE” BUSH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:42 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Expires:
10:00 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Clear
Currently
72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/26 50%
High 86° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/27 90%
High 86° / Low 71°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 06/28 20%
High 91° / Low 72°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 27

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 28

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

June 28 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.