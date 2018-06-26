on 06/26/2018 |

William “Bill” Gray 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. He was a son of the late Elbert and Roselle Mosley Gray.

He is survived by his wife: Suzane Lawrence Gray; two daughters: Karyn Hill and Robyn Gray; one son: Bryan Gray; four step-daughters: Laura Workman, Nancy Bormann, Lisa Bolinger, Michelle Lane; eleven grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his step-son: Michael Workman and his step-grandson: Josh Bormann

The family will have a private memorial service and the cremains will be buried in Iuka, Mississippi with his parents. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.