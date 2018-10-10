on 10/10/2018 |

William “Bill” Ray Jewell age 72 of Hardyville passed away Tuesday October 9, 2018 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Radford Jewell and Maureen Lane Jewell. Bill was a dairy consultant for Borden Dairy and of the Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at the Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial in the Bowles Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Saturday morning at the Church.

He is survived by his wife Ruthann Owens Jewell of Hardyville. Two sons Greg (Beverly) Jewell of Hardyville and Jeff (Peggy) Jewell of Hardyville. One brother Randall Jewell of Center. Three Grandchildren Sarah (Matt) Harper, Michelle (Troy) Edwards, Christie (Grant) Kindred. Step Grandchild Timothy (Bridget) Strode. One Great Grandchild Cullen Harper. Three step great grandchildren Noah Strode, Ian Strode, and Lydia Strode.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Akins.