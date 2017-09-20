on 09/20/2017 |

Mr. William “Bill” Webb, 83, died Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 23, 1934 to Lawrence and Mary Sublett Webb in Glasgow, KY the fifth child of seven. Mr. Webb joined the First Baptist Church in 1949 and held a position of Finance Committee Chairman. Bill attended school at Ralph Bunche from where he graduated.

Following high school, he attended barber college at the West KY Vocational School in Paducah, KY from 1953-1954 where he received his Barbering license. From 1954-1956 he served his country in the U. S. Army. After being discharged from the Army he attended KY State College from 1956-1960 receiving his teachers license at which time he began teaching Biology and coaching basketball in Jenkins, KY. He remained there from 1960-1966. In 1966, he accepted the position of Recreational Specialist with the Great Onyx Job Corps. In 1968, he accepted a position as Superintendent of the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia. In 1972, he was promoted to superintendent of National Parks in the Carribean, which covered the areas of St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. He held the position until 1979 when he was once again promoted to Deputy Superintendent in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area. Mr. Webb remained in this position until 1994 at which time he retired with his family back to Glasgow.

In 1995 Bill ran for Glasgow City Councilman and remained on the council for 13 years. He was an active member of the Glasgow Independent Schools Foundation, International Paper Advisory Board, Horse Cave Theater Advisory Board, a member of the Kentucky League of Cities and a Board Director of Barren River Area Development District, which serves a ten-county area. He served on the Policy & Review that reviews federal Grants and Loans for the ten-county area. He was Treasurer of BRADD and on the Trustee Board of the Barren County Historical Foundation.

Survivors include his wife Caroleen Woodson Webb of Glasgow; a daughter Cleann Webb of Chico, CA; a sister Betty Isable of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Ramona Gale Bjorkman, a granddaughter Tiffany Lee Bjorkman, a brother Charles Webb and 4 sisters Louise Knight, Elizabeth Bland, Marjorie Herndon and Lena Rhodes.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, September 22, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Glasgow with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00am until time for the service at the First Baptist Church. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.