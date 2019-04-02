Logo


WILLIAM “BILL” YORK

on 02/04/2019 |

William “Bill” York, 69, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Cleo Johnny Lewis York and Alma Effie Renie Broadous. He was once employed at the National Brush Factory in Glasgow and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Mary York of Glasgow; one daughter, Serena King (Eddie) of Glasgow; one son, Kevin York (Joyce) of Glasgow; one step son, Chris Byrd (Toria) of Louisville; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Alvis York (Sue) and Larry York (Diane) both of Glasgow; one sister, Cordie Eden of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jason Lee York; three brothers, Jim, Freddie and Clifford York; one sister Jane Dickerson.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, February 7th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Thursday until time for services at the funeral home.

 

