William Bryant Sanders, 90, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at T J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1927 in Austin, KY to the late William Erby Sanders and Bryant Berry Brooks Sanders.

To say he enjoyed sports would be an understatement. He was a dedicated supporter of his favorite athletic teams, and was always rooting for them; either in person or from his living room. The Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds, and Dallas Cowboys were sure to perform better under his watchful eye. But most importantly, he was a follower of Jesus; having been saved early in life, and continuing to follow in the ways of the Lord.

In his younger years, he could be found at the Bowling Alley with the church league team perfecting his strikes; rounding the bases with the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church at the softball field; or growing vegetables in one of his gardens. Known in the community as “Bill” or “Sparky”, he served Glasgow as an elder in his church, and from behind the counter of Richardson’s Hardware for fifty-six years. He also enjoyed many vacations to the coast and the mountains with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Jean Church Sanders, and his brother, Edgar Brooks Sanders.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roberta Ann Sanders; three children, Steve Sanders (Kathy Gayle), Mark Sanders (Kathy), and Kimberly Sanders Mathis, all of Glasgow. He was known as “Pa” to six grandchildren; Erin Garner Hopkins (Jason) of Bowling Green, Holden Mathis of Louisville, Elijah and Elaina Sanders of Glasgow; and Courtney Sanders Britt (Chris) and Stephanie Sanders Bewley (Chris), both of Glasgow; five great-grandchildren, Kelbi and Karli Britt, and Brey, Bryar, and Breelyn Bewley; as well as one niece, Winona Sanders Hildabrand. He is also survived by a multitude of friends, and a few furry family members at home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 9pm.