WILLIAM CARL “BILL” BOWMAN (UPDATED)

William Carl “Bill” Bowman 84 of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the home of his daughter in Glasgow. The Monroe county native was the son of the late George H. and Nora Ferguson Bowman.

Bill was a U. S. Army veteran and a former employee of R. R. Donnelley and Sons in Glasgow. He was a member and a deacon at the Dover Missionary Baptist Church at Etoile.

He is survived by 2 daughters Karen Sue White (Jimmy) and Sherry Lynn Powell (Brett) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Todd Cash (Alura) and Megan Miller (Damon); 3 great-grandchildren Mireya Cash, Malachi Crafton and Davis Miller; 3 brothers Glen Bowman and Wallace Bowman (Sandy) of Louisville, Wendell Bowman (Carnealia) of Jacksonville, FL; 2 sisters Wanda Robertson (Bob) and Barbara Woosman (Ed) of Owensboro and several nieces and nephews. Two special caregivers also survive, Ellie Burch and Sherry Constant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Genell Proffitt Bowman and seven siblings, Clarence, Earnest, Irvin and Garnett Bowman, Wynema Jacobs, Clora Dee Williamson and Earlene Carver.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will begin at12:00 Saturday.