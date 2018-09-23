WILLIAM CHARLES PHALEN (UPDATED)

on 09/23/2018 |

William Charles Phalen,81, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 surrounded by family and friends at home in Cave City, KY. He was born May 10, 1937, the son of the late Roy and Jane Phalen of San Francisco, CA. William retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces and 82nd Airborne Division after 30 Years of service. Pallbearers will consist of members of the 5th Special Forces Group. He was also a life member of the Special Forces Association, VFW, American Legion and the DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow, KY. Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Rogers, Steve Stone, Bruce “Glenn” Wilcoxon, John Steen, Jerry Aarants, Gerrie Morace and Debora Rogers.

William is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lisa Reagan Phalen; daughter, Dawn Marie Winter (Craig) of Lafayette, TN; son Robert Phalen (Erica) of Glasgow, KY; Honorary daughters Anja Lignon of Colorado Springs, CO, Sandra Harrington of Lyles, TN, Kimberley Nesbitt of Fayetteville, NC, Lacey Harper of Glasgow, KY and Linda Wheeler of Appollo Beach, FL; grandchildren Stephen Phalen, Austin and Ty Winter, Dylan, Cheyenne and Gabriel Harrison, Christian and Elijah Nelson, James and Ethan Harper.

In Addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Charles William Phalen of Riverside, CA and a twin brother, Robert Anthony Phalen of Los Angeles, CA.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday, September 26th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.