WILLIAM CLIFTON GILLOCK (UPDATED)

William Clifton Gillock 74 of Glasgow died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Clifton and Gertrude Smith Gillock and raised from an early age by the late Charles and Mary Lee Martin. William better known as “Bill or Buddy” by his family and friends was a member of Bethel Independent Baptist Church. He was retired from R. R. Donnelly’s and an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife Shelby Jean Davis Gillock of Glasgow; 2 sons Mike Gillock (Marsha) of Cookeville, TN and Glen Gillock (Sherry) of Glasgow; a daughter Regina Williams (Alvin) of Scottsville, KY; 4 grandchildren Hannah Woerdeman, Tyler Gillock, Conner Gillock and River Clay; a sister Edna Monroe (Jimmy) of Louisville; an uncle Charlie Dee Smith of Glasgow and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a child, 2 grandchildren and a brother Charles Lee Gillock.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Bethel Independent Baptist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:30 Thursday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Friday from 9:00 until time for the service at the church.