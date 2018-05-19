William D. (Billy) Barlow, age 84 of Summer Shade died May 18, 2018. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the McMurtrey Funeral Home.
WILLIAM D. (BILLY) BARLOW
on 05/19/2018 |
