William Dale Wells, 64 of Smiths Grove died at his residence on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late William Payton and Hallie Mae Doyle Wells and is preceded in death by a brother Larry Wells. He was owner of Dale’s Upholstery.



His survivors include his wife Joyce Lashley Wells; three sons, Joey Wells (Nita), Chris Wells (Amanda), Anthony Wells (Shellie); nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Zettie Parker, Brenda Wells, Bonnie Watford (Vic); two brothers, Leroy Doyle ( Melissa), Joe Wells; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service 5 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with cremation to follow the service. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.